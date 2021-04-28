Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in Santa Margarita
April 28, 2021
A fire burned slightly more than five acres of vegetation near Santa Margarita on Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze started at 4320 Las Pilitas Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and remained on scene for a few hours to mop it up.
Fire officials did not report any injuries or property damage.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines