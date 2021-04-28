Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in Santa Margarita

April 28, 2021

A fire burned slightly more than five acres of vegetation near Santa Margarita on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze started at 4320 Las Pilitas Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and remained on scene for a few hours to mop it up.

Fire officials did not report any injuries or property damage.

