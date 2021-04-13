Helios Dayspring opens marijuana shop in Morro Bay

April 13, 2021

Natural Healing Center, a company headed by marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring, opened a retail pot shop in Morro Bay on Monday.

The new retail store, located at 495 Morro Bay Boulevard, held a daylong grand opening, which included a ribbon cutting. The new pot store sells marijuana flowers, as well as other cannabis products, including edibles.

The approval comes several weeks after a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of Dayspring, Morro Bay and its retail cannabis application process in a lawsuit alleging corruption in Morro Bay’s cannabis permitting process.

In Oct. 2018, Dayspring and Natural Healing Center hosted a fundraiser for eight local politicians, including three current members of the SLO City Council, and now-Morro Bay Mayor John Headding and now-Councilwoman Dawn Addis.

After CalCoastNews reported that eight council candidates who benefited from an Oct. 28 fundraiser hosted by Dayspring had not disclosed Dayspring’ donations, Headding and Addis filed amended financial disclosure forms which report Dayspring’s non-monetary donations.

The city selected Natural Healing Center and Perfect Union in Aug. 2019 even though they had scored near the bottom of a list of applicants reviewed by an outside consultant hired by the city.

Dayspring has garnered coveted pot shop permits in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Lemoore.

