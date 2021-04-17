Front Page  »  

Lawsuit challenges Coastal Commission’s authority over the Oceano Dunes

April 17, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Friends of the Oceano Dunes accuses the California Coastal Commission of violating environmental laws while claiming to be a lead agency when it is not, in a lawsuit filed Monday. The suit challenges the commission’s authority to ban off-road vehicle riding at the Oceano Dunes over the next three years.

The lawsuit disputes the Coastal Commission’s finding that it has sovereignty over projects managed by California State Parks, a sister agency. State Parks is tasked with protecting the state’s natural and cultural resources, as well as creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation.

Under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), only the lead state agency has the principal responsibility to approve a project, according to the lawsuit. And when more than one public agency is involved, the agency tasked with creating and implementing a project is the lead agency, which there can be only one.

In late 2020, State Parks released to the public and the Coastal Commission a draft public works plan and a draft environmental impact report of proposed changes to the Ocean Dunes State Recreational Area.

For nearly three years, the Coastal Commission led the public to believe that off-road vehicle use and camping would be permitted at the Oceano Dunes, and the existing park entrances would remain open. Then over the final 22 days of the process, the commission substituted prior plans with bans on off-roading and camping, as well as the closure of the Pier Avenue entrance, without holding any formal hearing on the matter, Friends of the Dunes argues.

“The Coastal Commission’s “bait and switch” created great confusion among the public, other governmental entities and agencies, elected officials, and several of the Coastal Commissioners themselves,” according to the lawsuit. “State Parks, caught totally off guard, reacted like a deer in the headlights.”

In its pending lawsuit against the Coastal Commission, Friends of the Oceano Dunes also accuses the Coastal Commission of violating CEQA by not considering the impacts of stopping off-road vehicle usage at the park, and not following stable project description mandates.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes is a nonprofit that represents approximately 28,000 supporters of off-road recreation. The organization has successfully sued state and local government agencies, including the Coastal Commission, over past regulatory actions related to the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Area.

Jim Suty, president of Friends of the Oceano Dunes, said this is the first of multiple lawsuits his organization plans to file regarding the Coastal Commission’s decision to ban off-road vehicle usage. Because of limited time requirements, the nonprofit filed the CEQA suit prior to the other complaints.

Before the Coastal Commission’s meeting on the dunes, Thomas Roth, the San Francisco-based attorney for Friends of the Dunes, sent a letter accusing the commission of bias, overstepping its legislative authority and violating due process.

In 1975, the dunes were set aside for off-road vehicle recreation as part of the California Coastal Plan, which says off-road vehicle use “shall be permitted.”

“The Coastal Commission has jumped the shark,” Roth wrote in his letter. “It has no authority to direct State Parks to ban all off-highway vehicles at a park expressly authorized for off-highway vehicle use, especially where that use has lawfully existed for 40 years, and where the use predated even the creation of the Coastal Commission.”

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ajdury

Tell me you don’t know the meaning of the pop culture reference “Jumping the Shark”, without actually SAYING you don’t know the meaning of the pop culture reference “Jumping the Shark”. LOLZ.


The phrase is “Jumping the GUN”, but much like Kimberley Potter, these folks don’t know the difference between a gun and pretty much any other item which is not, in fact, a gun.


FoOD has made so many allegations and has deflected so much from the very real societal and environmental issues surrounding the area and Oceano itself.


1) “But the dunes-riding businesses will fold”: Yeah. It’s called progress and change.


We used to ride horses everywhere around here but now we don’t and we don’t have near the amount of horse-centric commerce available. Those didn’t get a bail-out.


Three wheeled ATCs used to be the norm and those got phased out. I don’t recall protests and general outrage on behalf of that division of Honda.


2) “But, but, but the DISABLED and other-abled people need the dunes open for access to the beach”.


Where were the FoOD folks protesting and fighting for better and more accessible parking and beach ramp access for them in the last 40 years?


“But local businesses financially benefit from the visitors”.


Yet Fin’s profits INCREASED in 2020, over 2019 and the dunes were completely shut down to all motorized activity.


“Well our money helps Oceano directly!”


That’s my favorite lie of all. The part of Oceano that has the most advanced and modern infrastructure is the area around the dunes entrance. When the corner of 24th and Paso Robles has the same level of sidewalks, streetlights and road upgrades as Old Juan’s gets to enjoy, let’s talk. When the Dune riders are in Oceano proper, cleaning alleys and neighborhood alongside the residents and not just Johnny Do-Gooding by picking up their own trash they leave on the beach, let’s talk. When they don’t buy their groceries and gas before they even get here because our area is “too expensive”, I’ll put my ears on.


Until then, it’s all smoke and mirrors untruths.


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
04/17/2021 4:29 pm
truthinscience

I don’t see a “snowball’s chance in Hell” of succeeding against the Coastal Commission. They are unbelievably powerful. If successful against the Coastal Commission, this could be precedent setting to erode and remove all power that the Commission has, including oversight of all coastal property, including its regulation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations and land, and all other land along the coast, opening the door for uncontrolled commercial development, turning our gorgeous coastline into another high-rise hotel and golf-course infested Miami Beach, Florida, and Honolulu, Hawaii. The Coastal Commission will protect the Dunes, and all other pristine coastal land, tooth & nail at all costs. Be prepared to spend many, many $ millions fighting them, only to lose.


Vote Up-13Vote Down 
04/17/2021 3:03 pm
ddc1983

It’s not about eroding the power of the Coastal Commission, it’s about preventing them from overstepping their bounds. I could easily see this setting a precedent for the Coastal Commission to start abusing their authority in the name of a unilateral agenda.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/17/2021 4:32 pm
Kevin Rice

Lol! Friends and their counsel have won several lawsuits against the KKKalifornia KKKoastal KKKommission. None of your doomsday allegations are remotely based in fact.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/17/2021 4:32 pm
﻿