San Luis Obispo leads the county in new COVID-19 cases

April 16, 2021

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has increased from 23 a day last week to 26 a day on Friday, primarily because of a surge in infections in the City of SLO. More than half of the new infections were reported in people between the ages of 18 and 29.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 90 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 46 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 15 and Atascadero with nine.

As of Friday afternoon, 20,917 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 256 have died. There are eight SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three in intensive care.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,165

Paso Robles – 4,095

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,996

Nipomo – 1,560

Arroyo Grande – 1,466

Grover Beach – 870

Oceano – 695

Templeton – 620

San Miguel – 524

Los Osos – 491

Morro Bay – 428

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 336

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 177

Santa Margarita – 146

Shandon – 140

Creston – 85

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

SLO County is now vaccinating residents 16 years old and above, who can sign up for a vaccine through the county. Residents 50 years of age and older can also make vaccine appointments with Rite Aid or CVS.

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,830 confirmed coronavirus cases and 444 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,390

Santa Barbara — 6,337

Lompoc — 3,618

Orcutt — 1,802

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,715,107 positive cases, and 60,922 deaths in California.

More than 32,305,912 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 579,942 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 140,531,290 cases with 3,012,206 dead.

