Partially clad body found in the surf at Pismo Beach

April 7, 2021

A couple strolling the beach and searching for sea shells found a dead body in the surf at Pismo Beach State Park early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the couple from Maricopa decided to search for shells during low tide. The couple, who asked to have their names withheld, then found the body of a male clad in only black socks and a black T-shirt, they said.

The body, partially covered in sand, was in the edges of the surf.

At this time, the deceased person has not been identified, said Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce. CalCoastNews will update information as it becomes available.

