SLO County Board of Supervisors takes first step to split from waste agency

April 21, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors took the first step Tuesday to depart the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) in a 3-2 vote along party lines.

Supervisor John Peschong made a motion to have county staff analyze the financial costs or benefits to the county if it exists the IWMA. Peschong suggested the SLO County’s Public Works Department could take over waste management.

Supervisor Gibson voiced concerns with breaking long-standing alliances with cities and local districts.

“This is part of an ongoing threat to have the county pull out of the Integrated Waste Management Authority,” Gibson said. “It is a profoundly bad idea. As to the motion, I am going to oppose it.”

The board voted 3-2, with supervisors Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg dissenting.

IWMA is a joint powers authority made up of one representative from each of the county’s seven cities, all five members of the SLO County Board of Supervisors, and one representative for the county’s community services districts. The agency was created in the 90s to help its member agencies with a reporting mandate, which ended in Jan. 2020. The IWMA also works to educate the public on recycling and other waste regulations.

Since then, members have utilized IWMA to enact countywide requirements, including a polystyrene ban. Even though the majority of board members voted last week to end the ban, several of the losing voters demanded a super majority vote of the board, which they can do at any time, and the ban remained.

Ordinances already enacted by the IWMA, will not apply to exiting agencies.

During the last two meetings, supervisors Peschong and Arnold voiced plans to pull the county out of the IWMA if they continued to force ordinances on communities they were not elected to represent. Paso Robles Councilman John Hamon agreed, saying Paso Robles would likely exit the IWMA with the county. Officials from two other cities have also noted plans to leave the agency, and work with the county.

In 2018, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office announced it was investigating the IWMA for possible fraud, prompting the board to place the agency’s former manager Bill Worrell on paid administrative leave because of criminal allegations of misuse of public funds. The investigation is ongoing.

