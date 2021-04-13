SLO County COVID-19 cases continue decline, no new deaths

April 12, 2021

New coronavirus cases continued to fall over the past three days in San Luis Obispo County, while residents have received 167,389 vaccine doses.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 31 new cases with 19 of those under 30 years of age. San Luis Obispo leads with 14 cases, followed by Paso Robles and Atascadero each with four.

There have been no coronavirus deaths reported in April in SLO County.

As of Monday afternoon, 20,754 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,085

Paso Robles – 4,068

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,978

Nipomo – 1,557

Arroyo Grande – 1,457

Grover Beach – 867

Oceano – 690

Templeton – 614

San Miguel – 522

Los Osos – 490

Morro Bay – 425

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 335

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 177

Santa Margarita – 146

Shandon – 140

Creston – 85

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

SLO County is now vaccinating residents 16 years old and above, who can sign up for a vaccine through the county. Residents 50 years of age and older can also make vaccine appointments with Rite Aid or CVS.

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,727 confirmed coronavirus cases and 441 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,365

Santa Barbara — 6,306

Lompoc — 3,60

Orcutt — 1,796

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,704,531 positive cases, and 60,491 deaths in California.

More than 31,990,143 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 576,298 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 137,257,824 cases with 2,958,749 dead.

