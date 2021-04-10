Thief breaks down the door of Diamond Adult World in Grover Beach

April 10, 2021

Grover Beach police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who crashed his car into the side doors of Diamond Adult World, before he burglarized the store.

During the early morning hours of April 2, the man purposely drove his vehicle into the side doors of the adult store. After damaging the doors, the thief entered through them and snatched multiple items from the retail floor.

The suspect caused over $2,000 in damage to the store and stole over $1,000 in merchandise.

Area surveillance cameras provided multiple photos and videos of the alleged suspect and his vehicle. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Sgt. Rabena at (805) 473-4570.

Loading...