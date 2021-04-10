SLO County COVID-19 case numbers dropping again

April 9, 2021

The 14 day average number of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell to 23 on Friday, the lowest it has been since early November.

After four weeks of steady new case counts, numbers appear to again be dropping as more people are vaccinated. County residents have already received more than 160,000 vaccine doses.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 74 new cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 25 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 10 and Atascadero with eight.

As of Friday afternoon, 20,723 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care units.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,072

Paso Robles – 4,064

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,974

Nipomo – 1,555

Arroyo Grande – 1,455

Grover Beach – 867

Oceano – 690

Templeton – 613

San Miguel – 521

Los Osos – 488

Morro Bay – 425

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 335

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 177

Santa Margarita – 145

Shandon – 140

Creston – 85

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,545 confirmed coronavirus cases and 441 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,310

Santa Barbara — 6,279

Lompoc — 3,571

Orcutt — 1,780

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,694,147 positive cases, and 60,282 deaths in California.

More than 31,802,772 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 570,260 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 135,315,183 cases with 2,928,786 dead.

