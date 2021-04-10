SLO County COVID-19 case numbers dropping again
April 9, 2021
The 14 day average number of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell to 23 on Friday, the lowest it has been since early November.
After four weeks of steady new case counts, numbers appear to again be dropping as more people are vaccinated. County residents have already received more than 160,000 vaccine doses.
During the past three days, SLO County reported 74 new cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 25 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 10 and Atascadero with eight.
As of Friday afternoon, 20,723 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care units.
Cases by area:
- San Luis Obispo – 4,072
- Paso Robles – 4,064
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 1,974
- Nipomo – 1,555
- Arroyo Grande – 1,455
- Grover Beach – 867
- Oceano – 690
- Templeton – 613
- San Miguel – 521
- Los Osos – 488
- Morro Bay – 425
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375
- Pismo Beach – 335
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 177
- Santa Margarita – 145
- Shandon – 140
- Creston – 85
- Cayucos – 69
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,545 confirmed coronavirus cases and 441 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
Santa Maria — 11,310
Santa Barbara — 6,279
Lompoc — 3,571
Orcutt — 1,780
Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089
There have been 3,694,147 positive cases, and 60,282 deaths in California.
More than 31,802,772 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 570,260 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 135,315,183 cases with 2,928,786 dead.
