GoFundMe launched for San Luis Obispo officer wounded in shooting

May 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a successful GoFundMe campaign for the family of slain San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, another fundraiser has been launched for the officer wounded in the same shooting.

The new GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 for injured police officer Steve Orozco, as of Wednesday morning. The campaign aims to raise $50,000.

On May 10, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant at the San Luis Obispo apartment of burglary suspect Edward Zamora Giron, who was reportedly mentally ill. When Giron did not respond to police, officers broke down the door of the apartment and found him lying in wait.

A shootout ensued, during which Giron shot and killed Benedetti. Orozco was shot multiple times but survived. Giron died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries consisted with being struck by the officers’ return fire.

Benedetti’s death has garnered and outpour of support from the community, including contributions totaling more than $560,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for the slain officer’s family. Memorial and funeral services for Benedetti are scheduled to take place Thursday.

Orozco has yet to return to work because of his injuries. Officials have not disclosed the extent of Orozco’s injuries.

