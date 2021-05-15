Hundreds attend cruise and vigil honoring SLO officer Benedetti

May 15, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor the life and service of San Luis Obispo police officer Luca Benedetti, who died in the line of duty last week.

People assembled at the Madonna Inn for a cruise that wound through downtown. Many of the vehicles sported thin blue line or American flags.

As the cruise ended, people congregated at Mission Park where speakers included new SLO Police Chief Rick Scott and SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

“We ask our law enforcement officers to do so much, and often under very difficult circumstances,” Dow said. “Every day, those who put on the uniform and those who are undercover are willing to step into the face of danger so you and I don’t have to do that.”

