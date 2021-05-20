San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 case rates continue to fall
May 20, 2021
The average number of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County is the lowest it has been in nearly a year — just three a day per 100,000 residents, according to California Case Statistics.
During the past seven days, SLO County reported 60 new coronavirus cases. The state recently determined some reported cases were duplicates, leading to a reduction in total case numbers.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 21,234 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There is one SLO County resident in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.
Cases by area:
- Paso Robles – 4,158
- San Luis Obispo – 4,020
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,380
- Atascadero – 2,031
- Nipomo – 1,569
- Arroyo Grande – 1,490
- Grover Beach – 885
- Oceano – 692
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 652
- Templeton – 644
- San Miguel – 520
- Los Osos – 496
- Morro Bay – 441
- Pismo Beach – 342
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 188
- Cambria – 180
- Santa Margarita – 150
- Shandon – 140
- Creston – 89
- Cayucos – 71
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 20
- Bradley – 7
There have been 3,772,859 positive cases, and 62,763 deaths in California.
More than 33,802,324 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 601,949 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 165,576,656 cases with 3,432,033 dead.
