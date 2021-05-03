Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo mayor says she was raped in high school

May 3, 2021

Mayor Heidi Harmon

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was a 17-year-old high school student.

Last month, Harmon read a proclamation at a city council meeting on behalf of RISE, a nonprofit that helps sexual assault victims in SLO County. While making the proclamation, Harmon stated she is a survivor of sexual violence.

In the aftermath of making the disclosure, Harmon gave an interview to The Tribune in which she said she was drugged and raped while on a date as a 17-year-old high school student in Southern California. Harmon woke up in the middle of the assault, she said.

At the time, Harmon did not report the assault to law enforcement and only told one person that it happened. She blamed herself for going out with a man who was as much as 10 years older than her.

The rape is a 35-year-old wound that has affected her in various ways since it occurred, Harmon said. She suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and at times has trouble doing her job, Harmon added.


Slosum

I’ll give her the benefit of doubt, but this rings suspicious. If it is true, she should “out” her assaulter.


05/03/2021 9:16 am
Jon Tatro

If she was 17 and he was 10 years older it would be considered child molestation as well as rape and the statute of limitations has not passed. Heidi should do the right thing and report this to the police if this indeed is true. The molester needs to be arrested and Heidi would find it therapeutic.


05/03/2021 5:31 am
shishkabob141

https://www.hg.org/legal-articles/what-is-the-statute-of-limitations-for-rape-34338

Ten Years or Less


Many jurisdictions have a statute of limitations for ten years or less. California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Texas and Washington have a ten-year statute of limitations. Maine has an eight-year statute. North Dakota has a seven-year statute while Oregon, Vermont, Arkansas, New Hampshire and Hawaii have a six-year statute of limitations. Connecticut has a five-year statute and Florida has a four-year statute. Minnesota has the shortest statute of limitations of three years.


05/03/2021 7:36 am
Buchon

Is she trying to round-up, some sympathy? More votes for the next run? What a frigging train-wreck! I remember when San Luis Obispo had council members and mayors that were actually assets to the city.


05/03/2021 4:01 am
fat chance

You must be really old to remember when politicans did the will of the people. It’s been awhile….


05/03/2021 8:55 am
