Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo police detective killed in the line of duty identified

May 11, 2021

Detective Luca Benedetti

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo city officials announced today the name of the detective shot and killed while serving a search warrant as 37-year-old Luca Benedetti.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant on Edward Zamora Giron, 37, at his apartment on Camellia Court, regarding a spree of commercial burglaries. Officers knocked and announced they were there, but Giron did not open the door.

After an extended amount of time, officers broke the door down to find Giron armed and lying in wait. Giron fired at the officers, who returned fire and retreated.

Detective Steve Orozco

During the shootout, two detectives suffered gunshot wounds.

Benedetti died at the scene. Medical personnel transported officer Steve Orozco to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury and released Monday evening.

Giron died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire. Inside the apartment, officers found stolen property linking Giron to the commercial burglaries. Giron had a record of drug, alcohol and burglary crimes, but no violent criminal history.

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two young children. He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, after serving for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

While members of the SLO Police Department grieve and work through this tragedy, allied law enforcement agencies in the county will respond to calls for service in the city, said acting Chief Brian Amoroso.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past nine years,” Amoroso said. “He was a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father. The entire department is grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community.”


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Buchon

This is so terribly sad… Luca was an especially good man. One helluva an IDPA competitor too! RIP!


Vote Up4Vote Down 
05/11/2021 7:53 pm
obispan

When is Heidi going to initiate that police de-funding?


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
05/11/2021 5:05 pm
Gramelin

So very sad to hear of his passing. God Bless his family and those close to Officer Benedetti.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
05/11/2021 4:14 pm
Vigilant Citizen

Prayers for Detective Benedetti and his surviving family. May he Rest In Peace as a hero to our community.


Vote Up63Vote Down 
05/11/2021 3:27 pm
Nightrider

RIP Officer Benedetti,

We are praying for your Family and Colleagues.

Also for the full recovery of your fellow Officers who were all touched by this Tragedy.

I pray our entire community comes together to help heal all us.

This County is to good to keep getting pulled apart by Criminal activities.


Vote Up57Vote Down 
05/11/2021 2:48 pm
Adam Trask

Tragedy. But a “significant amount of time” was obviously not enough. Who made the decision to break down the door against a suspect who was obviously armed? The one thing that the cops have on their side is time. Why not exploit that advantage to the hilt. Two men dead over some burglaries. That’s just wrong.


Vote Up-94Vote Down 
05/11/2021 1:54 pm
malovato

I get your point…. Since this wasn’t a drug bust where the suspect could have flushed the evidence down the toilet. I’m not sure why the officers needed to bust the door down on a burglary warrant. I totally understand officers didn’t expect suspect was lying in wait with a rifle. However couldn’t the PD surround the apartment and announce on a loudspeaker for suspect to come out. Or even to have the house under surveillance and wait for the suspect to come out on his own going to his car, for example. This is no doubt horrible and tragic and will be reviewed for many many months by law enforcement to try to prevent this from happening again.


Vote Up-35Vote Down 
05/11/2021 4:18 pm
Adam Trask

Or, what about breaking down the door without charging forward and then sending in a drone or some kind of robot? I just don’t get the gungho crap when you’re dealing with people who are probably mentally unstable.


Vote Up-17Vote Down 
05/11/2021 4:24 pm
paragon

How would they know the suspect was “obviously armed” before they broke down the door? The Sheriff stated today that the suspect had no firearms registered to his name, had no history of violent crimes or mental illness, and did not respond to them knocking on the door. “Lying in wait” refers to the act of hiding and waiting for an individual with the intent to kill or inflict serious bodily harm to that person. So please tell us exactly how it would have been “obvious” that he was armed given he was hiding and the police may not even have known that he was home before they attempted entry?


Vote Up36Vote Down 
05/11/2021 6:25 pm
Adam Trask

Oh, come on, there are more guns than people in this country. I would think the police should suspect the guy had a gun, if not 10. If they thought otherwise, then that’s utter stupidity. Even probation officers show up for routine checks with guns and tactical gear.


Vote Up-23Vote Down 
05/11/2021 7:00 pm
﻿