San Luis Obispo police detective killed in the line of duty identified

May 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo city officials announced today the name of the detective shot and killed while serving a search warrant as 37-year-old Luca Benedetti.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant on Edward Zamora Giron, 37, at his apartment on Camellia Court, regarding a spree of commercial burglaries. Officers knocked and announced they were there, but Giron did not open the door.

After an extended amount of time, officers broke the door down to find Giron armed and lying in wait. Giron fired at the officers, who returned fire and retreated.

During the shootout, two detectives suffered gunshot wounds.

Benedetti died at the scene. Medical personnel transported officer Steve Orozco to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury and released Monday evening.

Giron died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire. Inside the apartment, officers found stolen property linking Giron to the commercial burglaries. Giron had a record of drug, alcohol and burglary crimes, but no violent criminal history.

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two young children. He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, after serving for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

While members of the SLO Police Department grieve and work through this tragedy, allied law enforcement agencies in the county will respond to calls for service in the city, said acting Chief Brian Amoroso.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past nine years,” Amoroso said. “He was a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father. The entire department is grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community.”

