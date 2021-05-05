SLO County COVID-19 vaccine clinics now accepting walk-ins
May 5, 2021
San Luis Obispo County is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande, without an appointment.
In addition, vaccine appointments are available at county clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, for those who wish to confirm their preferred time and vaccine type. More than 50 percent of all county residents over 16 years of age have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Now is the time to get the vaccine, it’s never been easier,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine to take this opportunity to get the vaccine easily and at no cost, while we are able to provide these large-scale community clinics across SLO County.”
To get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, residents can visit the county’s vaccine clinics at the Paso Robles Event Center or the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande during days and times the clinics are open. For up to date clinic hours visit Recover SLO.
