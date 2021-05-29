SLO County life returning to normal as the pandemic retreats
May 29, 2021
With new daily COVID-19 case rates trending at the lowest level since last July, many San Luis Obispo County residence have chosen to celebrate the Memorial weekend with friends and family.
SLO County currently has an average 14 day case rate of eight, a number that was last seen on June 19, 2020. After reaching a high of 11 deaths in one day in late January, there has only been one death in the county in more than a month from the coronavirus.
As of Friday, 21,315 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There are two SLO County resident in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.
Of those who tested positive for the virus during the past seven days, San Miguel leads with 18 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 17, Nipomo with 14, Atascadero with 11 and SLO with 10.
Cases by area:
- Paso Robles – 4,180
- San Luis Obispo – 4,036
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,380
- Atascadero – 2,045
- Nipomo – 1,574
- Arroyo Grande – 1,495
- Grover Beach – 887
- Oceano – 692
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 654
- Templeton – 656
- San Miguel – 540
- Los Osos – 497
- Morro Bay – 444
- Pismo Beach – 343
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 188
- Cambria – 183
- Santa Margarita – 151
- Shandon – 140
- Creston – 89
- Cayucos – 71
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 20
There have been 3,788,034 positive cases, and 63,216 deaths in California.
More than 34,024,809 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 609,015 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 170,439,355 cases with 3,543,985 dead.
