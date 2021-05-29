Racist incident reported at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo

May 29, 2021

The Cal Poly Police Department mounted a hate crime investigation after a student received an anonymous racial slur, according to a message sent to the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo community on Friday.

Someone forcibly opened the victim’s on-campus apartment window and dropped in a note containing the undisclosed slur. The campus police department is working with the SLO County crime lab to identify the suspect.

“This is a repulsive act – one that, in targeting one member of our community, does harm to our entire university,” the message said. “Our Dean of Students’ Office, Office of Equal Opportunity and University Housing are in contact with the student to provide care and support.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

“We will seek to hold whoever is responsible for this act accountable through all available legal and administrative processes,” according to a message from campus administration. “While hate, racism and prejudice exist at Cal Poly, they are counter to our values and mission and will not be accepted. Those who engage in hateful harassment or violence are not welcome here and will be rooted out.”

