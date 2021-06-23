Critical race theory battle reaches Lucia Mar Unified School District

June 23, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Lucia Mar Unified School District Board members praised social emotional learning programs as tools for building character and diminishing behavioral issues, while parents argued it is a form of critical race theory that pits groups of people against each other, during a contentious board meeting on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent Hillery Dixon touted the benefits of adopting the Character Strong curriculum for high school students, noting some students are only able to learn “social emotional coping strategies” at school.

Dixon, who said she thoroughly reviewed the curriculum, did not find critical race theory in the lesson plans. She did, however, find portions of the curriculum came “a little close” on discussions of bias and prejudice.

Trustee Dee Santos noted that some students would rather learn about social issues from their teachers and not from their parents.

In opposition to the proposed curriculum, parents argued that students have lost enough educational time during the past year, and the district should focus on the three “Rs,” rather than teaching ideologies and providing counseling in the classroom. But primarily, parents were concerned that their children would be taught a “divisive” critical race theory style ideology.

Jennet Holt, the mother of three students, met with Dixon to examine the curriculum before the meeting. And while she agreed it is important to stomp out prejudice, she asked the board to reject the Character Strong curriculum.

“What we looked at, on its face value, seems very innocent,” Holt said. “But what it is, is priming our kids’ hearts and minds to receive a greater message at this point. We don’t need to instill this in our kids and have this class time dedicated to talking about this, and have these kinds of feelings, like should I hate this person? It is actually bringing all the kids into a group think.”

Trustee Chad Robertson said critical race theory has no place in the classroom, and is not in the Character Strong curriculum. Board President Don Stewart said he trusts staff to “vet this stuff properly.”

In support of concerned parents, trustees Vern Dahl, Dee Santos and Dawn Meek wanted to bring the discussion back at a meeting in August to allow parents and staff time to further review the Character Strong curriculum.

During the discussion, one of the female board members whispered, “I do not want to cave to these people.”

In the end, the board voted 4-3 to approve the Character Strong curriculum, with Dahl, Dee and Meek dissenting.

