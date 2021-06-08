Front Page  »  

Pismo Beach initiates water restrictions to combat drought conditions

June 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Pismo Beach recently imposed water use restrictions to combat drought conditions.

Outdoor irrigation is now prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as within 48 hours of rainfall. Irrigation can only occur at even-numbered addressed on Mondays and Thursday and at odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to the new city rules.

Washing driveways, patios, sidewalks, streets and parking lots is prohibited, unless found necessary by the city to protect public health or safety. Likewise, water runoff onto adjacent properties, sidewalks, streets and gutters is prohibited.

Residents may only wash cars and other outdoor property with hand-controlled devices that shut off the water immediately when not in use. Additionally, fountains may only use water if its part of a recirculating system

The Pismo Beach rules allow restaurants to serve drinking water only in response to specific requests by customers. Furthermore, workers may not use potable water for compaction or dust control measures in construction projects.

Repeat violators can face increasing fines, beginning at $100.


kevin rise

Instead of gov overreach, the gov should just round up and dispose of rich people who dodge taxes and are the number one reason for life on earth being crap for 3/4 of us. Bezos payed no taxes in 2018 as the richest as$hole on earth. Why do a few get away with the suffering of the majority. I say get rid of them and their ideologies once and for all in public and then disperse wealth like Robin Hood, no racial bias here, just getting rid of the Devil. Yet I get taxed higher than a multi billion dollar business. Cool


06/08/2021 5:32 pm
JThomas

If there’s a short supply of water why oh why is the City of Pismo Beach approving large new housing developments?


06/08/2021 4:17 pm
﻿