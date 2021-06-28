Shooting in the same area as recent murder in Santa Maria

June 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a man Saturday night in the same area of Santa Maria in which a fatal shooting occurred last month. It is unclear whether the two shootings are connected.

At about 11:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Lincoln and Mill streets, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who was reportedly lying on the sidewalk.

A Calstar helicopter airlifted the victim to the hospital, who was in stable condition at the time.

An investigation into Saturday’s shooting is ongoing.

Investigators are still searching for the alleged gunman in the fatal shooting that occurred on the morning of May 16.

At about 2 a.m., Alfredo Alaniz, 21, allegedly shot and killed Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez, 19, also in the area of Lincoln and Mill streets, amid an argument, according to the police department.

Police describe Alaniz, a Santa Maria resident, as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds with black hair and green eyes. In addition, he has an “S” tattoo on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head.

Police are asking anyone who has information about either of the shootings to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

