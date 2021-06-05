Vegetation fire burning on the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita

June 5, 2021

Update: The Tower Fire was 100 percent contained on June 6, with the number of acres burned lowered to 20 to 25.

Original: A vegetation fire has burned about 35 acres off the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita, with zero percent containment.

Shortly before noon, the fire was reported burning off Highway 101 near TV Tower Road. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the air and the ground.

The CHP has shut down one northbound lane of Highway 101 from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road.

