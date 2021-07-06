Multiple shots fired during standoff in Paso Robles

A Paso Robles man barricaded himself in an apartment at the Dry Creek complex off Branch Creek Circle on Monday afternoon, in an ongoing standoff.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a man had fired gun shots during a verbal dispute with family members. The man then barricaded himself in an apartment.

After the man pointed a firearm at officers, the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team was called to assist.

Officers have repeatedly yelled, “Adam come to the door. Adam, you need to come out with your empty hands raised. You need to come out and surrender.”

At about midnight, multiple gunshots were fired. CalCoastNews will update this article as information becomes available.

