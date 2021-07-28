SLO County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County nearly double last week rising from 3.8 to 6.0 per 100,000 residents, according to California Case statistics. State averages increased from 7.6 to 11.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

One person died from the virus in SLO County last week, rising the total number of coronavirus deaths to 265. While case rates are rising, death rates remain low.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 253 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Paso Robles leads with 49 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 44, Atascadero with 28 and Arroyo Grande with 23.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,970 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 265 have died. There are five SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care.

There have been 3,928,509 positive cases, and 64,302 deaths in California.

More than 35,353,923 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 627,351 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 196,006,221 cases with 4,193,322 dead.

