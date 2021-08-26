Front Page  »  

Feds release Helios Dayspring on $50,000 bail

August 26, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring of San Luis Obispo surrendered to federal authorities during his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, and was then released shortly afterwards on $50,000 bail.

As part of a plea agreement, Dayspring admitted to paying thousands of dollars in bribes to former-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests. Several months after an FBI raid on the supervisor’s home, Hill committed suicide.

Federal prosecutors charged Dayspring with one count of bribery and one count of filing a false tax return on July 28, 2021. Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to both felony offenses, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS and cooperate in the government’s ongoing corruption investigation.

Dayspring is expected to plead guilty at his next hearing, though a hearing date has not been set.

In 2016, CalCoastNews first reported allegations Hill was asking marijuana business owners to pay bribes in return for favorable votes. For years, CalCoastNews exclusively reported about Dayspring’s alleged bribery, tax evasion, illegal cannabis sales and property fraud.

Support investigative reporting, support CalCoastNews

Subscribe with CalCoastNews and receive email notifications of breaking news and copies of documents not provided with articles.

Our goal is to have 300 people sign up for monthly subscriptions during the next 30 days. Just $10, $20, or $30 a month will make an impact. Click here for our subscription page.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
fortyonethirty

I think people who commit such crimes should have to give up their businesses.


This is kinda like if an athlete got busted for PEDs and then got to keep all the medals and continue competing, after just paying a fine.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
08/26/2021 2:56 pm
Florian75

When does he start singing like a happy little songbird?


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/26/2021 2:18 pm
sbjcl

$50,000 Bail ??? What a joke. Just gives him more time to move his garbage around. How about locking this scumbag up and revoking bail until he is sentenced.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
08/26/2021 12:27 pm
Yavnexe

You don’t think… maybe… he’s the type of guy who would use some of his money to bribe more people into making things smooth and comfortable for him, even in this situation.


No… not Helios. He’s a good guy just trying to help old people with their cancer!


Again, I encourage everyone to read the comment by “Jennxxx620” which I think a lot of the readers here missed:


https://calcoastnews.com/2021/08/dayspring-pursued-orcutt-dispensary-permit-after-signing-plea-deal/


We’r dealing with a brazenly corrupt and immoral individual, and all the authorities seem to be pretty powerless to do anything about him considering the amount of things he’s gotten away with scot-free.


This publication has reported about him for about 4 years and dude still gets in basically no trouble for anything even considering everything he’s done.


Only sensible answer to that is that people are still getting paid off.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/26/2021 1:39 pm
Yavnexe

That seems very light considering everything he’s done.


Vote Up25Vote Down 
08/26/2021 11:43 am
﻿