Teen strikes and injures Paso Robles school administrator

August 26, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A teen struck and injured a school administrator who was attempting to intervene in an altercation outside Paso Robles High School on Wednesday afternoon. [KSBY]

At about 3:30 p.m., while students were being released from school for the day, an altercation occurred between students and at least one non-student. When the administrator tried to intervene, an 18-year-old man struck the school official, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Emergency personnel transported the injured administrator to the hospital. He was reportedly conscious after the fall.

Paso Robles police officers arrested the 18-year-old on a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury. The suspect is not a student.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Loading...