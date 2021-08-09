Front Page  »  

Road rage in SLO leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer

August 9, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A teen is in jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in San Luis Obispo last month. A search of the suspect’s home on Thursday netted guns and drugs.

On July 24, a 911 caller reported a suspect in a blue Audi hatchback had been driving aggressively and had cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him. The caller provided authorities with the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect as Atxulivan Garcia, 19, of San Luis Obispo.

On Thursday, officers served warrants for Garcia, his home and his vehicle. While searching Garcia’s home and vehicle, investigators found a ghost Glock style handgun with a 30-round high-capacity magazine and a ghost AR15 style short barrel rifle, also with high-capacity magazines. Ghost guns are assembled from pieces that do not have serial numbers but can be purchased legally.

Additionally, investigators found several hundred rounds of ammunition, along with cocaine that Garcia was allegedly selling.

Officers arrested Garcia on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short-barreled rifle, person armed with a firearm in commission of a health and safety code offense, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, assault with a firearm on a person and two counts of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. Likewise, Garcia was charged with having five unrelated traffic warrants.

Garcia remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.


horse_soldier

At only 19 years old he’s got a long career ahead of him.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
08/09/2021 9:05 pm
obispan

Suspect Garcia might well live on Garcia Drive. SLO has a nasty little neighborhood that can go toe-to-toe with Sherwood or Oak Street in Paso or The Pike in AG/Oceano. Gentrification can’t come soon enough.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
08/09/2021 7:59 pm
isoslo

Hope they keep him in jail forever, but they won’t he will be out, temporarily, in a couple of months.


Vote Up17Vote Down 
08/09/2021 4:18 pm
obispan

“Couple of months”? How about a couple of days.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/09/2021 8:08 pm
