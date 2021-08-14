San Simeon man killed while walking on Highway 1
August 14, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver reportedly struck and killed a 27-year-old man who was walking on Highway 1 in San Simeon on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Joel Jacob Hoff of San Simeon was walking north on Highway 1, near Old Stage Coach Road, when he collided with a southbound vehicle. Hoff died at the scene.
Hoff walked directly into the right side of a GMC driven by Andrew Oosterhoff, 40, of Winthrop, Washington.
The CHP is investigating the fatal collision.
