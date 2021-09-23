Man demanded money, allegedly set Morro Bay home on fire
September 23, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A man showed up at a Morro Bay home to demand money early Wednesday morning, then set the house on fire by knocking over a candle, the homeowner alleges.
Early in the morning, a man known as Mike arrived at a two-story house located at 451 Trinidad Street and confronted Andy Randrup, an elderly person in a wheelchair who owns the home. Randrup’s son, daughter-in-law and the couple’s 12-year-old daughter also live in the home.
Mike insisted that Randrup’s son owed him a couple thousand dollars, Randrup said. He demanded Randrup’s bank card and said, if he did not receive it, he would harm Randrup’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
During the confrontation, Mike allegedly knocked a candle onto Randrup’s bed, starting the fire. Mike then allegedly fled the home through the kitchen door.
Randrup’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter escaped through the back door of the house. Randrup managed to go out the front door, but he suffered serious burns.
A caller reported the house fire at about 6:33 a.m. Morro Bay firefighters and Cal Fire arrived and extinguished the blaze, though the home sustained significant damage.
Morro Bay police are aware of the suspect’s identity, Randrup said.
