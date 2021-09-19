Man’s body found in ditch in Paso Robles

September 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A man’s body was discovered in a ditch off Union Road near Kleck Road in Paso Robles Saturday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported the body. Paso Robles police officers and San Luis Obispo Sheriff deputies then processed the scene.

Officers are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

The death, which officers do not find suspicious, remains under investigation.

