More than 3,000 customers without power in northern SLO County

September 26, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on the east side of Highway 101 Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., power went out for 3,117 customers in portions of Templeton, Atascadero, Santa Margarita and Creston. The outage is under investigation, according to PG&E.

By 9:45 p.m., power was restored to all but 1,700 PG&E customers. Power is expected to return to those customers by 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

