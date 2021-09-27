San Luis Obispo’s homeless sue for their rights

September 27, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A group of homeless individuals in San Luis Obispo is asking the court to help them secure the right to sleep in tents and vehicles without facing destruction of their property, harassment, fines and criminal charges, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Sept. 17.

The plaintiffs are seeking the right to camp in open spaces, to sleep in their cars, and to avoid being disproportionately fined for sleeping or resting in public. The San Luis Obispo City Council has passed multiple ordinances barring overnight access to parks and public spaces.

Even though San Luis Obispo has a policy of not destroying personal property seized during raids of homeless encampments for at least 60 days, the lawsuit alleges the city has repeatedly discarded items such as tents, cooking utensils and sleeping bags.

The lawsuit accuses the city of violating the Eighth Amendment by punishing people for being homeless, and the Fourth Amendment for seizing and destroying personal property, as well as the California Constitution’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

“Collectively, the city’s enforcement of a web of ordinances all but ensures that unsheltered persons are forced out of every zone or category of land within the city,” according to the lawsuit. “There is simply no place left for the individual plaintiffs to exist without hiding and without the fear and/or imposition of excessive fines.”

Prado Homeless Services Center, a shelter backed by city funds, was intended to lower the number of people living without shelter in the city. But with its rigid scheduling, expulsion of clients who fail to do chores or arrive on time, and lack of space, it did not reach its goal.

The last official count, which took place in 2019, found 482 homeless people living in San Luis Obispo. Of those, 326 were living in tents, cars or outdoors.

California Rural Legal Assistance and San Luis Obispo based attorney Babak Naficy filed the lawsuit on behalf of five homeless individuals and the nonprofit Hope’s Village of SLO. The suit asks the court to bar the city from punishing or fining homeless people for camping, sleeping or traveling; imposing excessive fines; seizing and disposing of property; for legal costs and attorney fees and for any other relief deemed appropriate.

Almost 10 years ago, the city lost a similar lawsuit related to homeless individuals sleeping in their vehicles on city streets.

In 2012, attorneys Saro Rizzo and Stew Jenkins filed a lawsuit accusing San Luis Obispo and its chief of police of discrimination, harassment and the criminalization of homeless people. After a judge determined that the city’s treatment of the homeless was unconstitutional, the city agreed to dismiss all tickets given to homeless residents for sleeping in their vehicles.

The court also ordered the city to pay Rizzo and Jenkins $133,880 for costs and legal fees.

