New COVID-19 cases drop slightly in SLO County

September 7, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The average daily number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has dropped from 145 earlier this month to 133, while the number of people hospitalized has dropped slightly from a high of 67 on Aug. 31 to 54 on Sept. 7.

During the past four days, 345 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus with no deaths. Paso Robles leads with 74 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 56, San Luis Obispo with 54, Arroyo Grande with 28 and Nipomo with 21.

There are currently 54 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 16 in intensive care.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 26,488 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 284 have died.

There have been 4,431,077 positive cases, and 66,542 deaths in California.

More than 41,164,460 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 668,831 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 222,668,694 cases with 4,598,140 dead.

