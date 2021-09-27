Paso Robles shooting victim undergoes surgery, expected to survive

September 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 29-year-old man whom Carlos Luis Chavez allegedly shot in the head in Paso Robles on Sunday survived the shooting and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles, allegedly shot the victim in the side of the head inside a home in the 1000 block of Dorothy Street. Following the shooting, the 29-year-old man was conscious and able to provide some information to investigators about what transpired, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The victim was then transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for serious, but not life-threatening injury.

Chavez reportedly ran out of the home after the shooting and fled toward the Food 4 Less on Creston Road. Chavez’s parents later transported him to San Miguel. Several hours after the shooting, the parents arrived at the Paso Robles Police Department and informed authorities about Chavez’s location.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers then conducted a search for Chavez, with assistance from a CHP helicopter. Authorities found Chavez walking near the intersection of N and 16th streets in San Miguel and took him into custody without incident. Officers also recovered the gun Chavez allegedly used to shoot the victim.

Officers arrested Chavez and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail Sunday evening on a count of felon in possession of a firearm and an attempted murder charge. Chavez remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

Paso Robles detectives are still investigating the shooting and trying to determine a motive.

