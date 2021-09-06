Pull a gun at a bar in Arroyo Grande, land in jail

September 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man is in jail after he allegedly threatened people with a gun at an Arroyo Grande bar early Sunday morning, prompting a police search leading to the suspect’s arrest.

At about 1 a.m., callers reported a man brandishing the firearm at a bar in the 100 block of W. Branch Street. When officers arrived, they spotted two males running away from the area.

Police attempted to stop the suspects but they continued to flee, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

With the help of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the Grover Beach and Pismo Beach police departments, officers located both of the suspects, who had been hiding.

Investigators searched the area and found a loaded handgun that one of the suspects had discarded. Amid the investigation, Anthony Isaac Holder, 21, was identified as the individual who brandished the gun, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Officers arrested Holder and booked him in the SLO County Jail on charges of making terrorist threats, exhibiting a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm and resisting arrest. Holder remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Gregory Pierce at (805) 473-5110.

