Victim critically injured in assault at Motel 6 in SLO

September 7, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An assault at a Motel 6 in San Luis Obispo Monday evening left one person in critical condition. [KSBY]

A caller reported the assault shortly after 8 p.m. at the Motel 6 South in the 1600 block of Calle Joaquin. First responders then transported the victim to a hospital.

San Luis Obispo police have not made an arrest. It is unclear if a suspect or suspects have been identified in the case.

Police have yet to disclose additional information about the alleged assault or the victim’s condition.

