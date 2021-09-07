Victim critically injured in assault at Motel 6 in SLO
September 7, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An assault at a Motel 6 in San Luis Obispo Monday evening left one person in critical condition. [KSBY]
A caller reported the assault shortly after 8 p.m. at the Motel 6 South in the 1600 block of Calle Joaquin. First responders then transported the victim to a hospital.
San Luis Obispo police have not made an arrest. It is unclear if a suspect or suspects have been identified in the case.
Police have yet to disclose additional information about the alleged assault or the victim’s condition.
