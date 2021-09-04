San Luis Obispo man arrested for 8 counts of arson

September 4, 2021

By Karen Velie

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly starting five trash can fires, according to police.

In the early morning hours, callers began reporting city owned trash cans on fire in the downtown area of San Luis Obispo. During their investigation, officers viewed surveillance footage of a man lighting the fires, who they identified as James Corbett.

Shortly afterwards, officers found Corbett near Santa Rosa Park, where he had just started another trash can on fire. Officers booked Corbett into the SLO County Jail on eight counts of arson. He remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The city owned trash cans were the only items damaged during Carson’s alleged arson spree.

