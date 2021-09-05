Sedan hit and kills pedestrian on Broad Street in SLO

September 5, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A car struck and killed a woman on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening.

At about 8:20 p.m., a black sedan was headed northbound when it struck the woman near the corner of Woodbridge Street, according to neighbors. The driver than pulled his car into The Golden Paw parking lot.

The woman died at the scene.

As more information becomes available, CalCoastNews will post an update.

