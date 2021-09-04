Fire destroys garage attached to Paso Robles home

September 4, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A fire Wednesday evening destroyed the garage of a home on Gilead Lane in Paso Robles.

Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames and residents outside. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the garage

before it reached the living quarters.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Cal Fire and Atascadero firefighters assisted Paso Robles fire personnel with extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

