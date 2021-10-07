Arroyo Grande man killed in crash on Highway 101
October 6, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
An Arroyo Grande man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura on Sunday morning.
Adam Bordon, 34, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson southbound near Highway 126 when he veered of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle. Several hours later, at about 10 a.m., a passerby spotted the crash.
Bordon was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officers are investigating the accident.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines