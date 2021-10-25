Here’s how much rain fell across SLO County in the past 24 hours
October 25, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
An atmospheric river stormed across San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and early Monday, launching this years rainy season.
San Luis Obispo County released rain totals for the past 24 hours. Rocky Butte in northern SLO County leads with 5.16 inches, with eastern Nipomo at the low end with .39 of an inch of rain.
SLO County 24-hour rain totals:
Rocky Butte – 5.16 inches
Camp San Luis – 3.7 inches
East of Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade – 3.35 inches
Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay – 3.19 inches
Lopez Lake – 2.76 inches
Los Osos 2.64 inches
Morro Bay – 2.29 inches
Santa Margarita – 2.29 inches
San Luis Obispo – 2.21 inches
Cambria – 2.01 inches
Arroyo Grande – 1.91 inches
Atascadero – 1.62 inches
San Simeon – 1.62
Oceano – 1.54 inches
Creston – 1.54 inches
Shandon – 1.1 inches
Eastern Nipomo – .39 of an inch
