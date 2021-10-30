SLO County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 4 new deaths

October 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 42 on Tuesday to 46 on Friday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 70s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased 31% during the past three days, with 21 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “COVID-19 continues to actively circulate in our community, and we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other and slow the spread.”

Of those eligible for the vaccine in SLO County, 72.7% have received at least one dose and 66.0% are fully vaccinated.

Since Tuesday, 177 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 37 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 30, Arroyo Grande with 25 and Nipomo with 22.

As of Friday afternoon, 29,361 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 343 have died.

There have been 4,795,782 positive cases, and 72,179 deaths in California.

More than 46,771,979 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 765,722 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 246,785,438 cases with 5,005,023 dead.

