Storm leaves thousands without power in SLO County

October 25, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents are starting their Monday morning in the dark. A strong storm system with heavy winds has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the county.

Early morning outages included 5,256 PG&E customers from Santa Margarita to Templeton, 2,362 costumers from Lake Nacimiento to Shandon, 101 customers in Nipomo and 1,042 customers in Avila Beach. PG&E quickly restored power for many of those residents, while others lost power.

Currently, 1,903 PG&E customers in the Pismo Beach area, 1,438 north of Paso Robles, 132 east of Pozo, 113 in Creston and 101 in Nipomo are without power. Another 25 smaller outages are impacting several hundred residents.

The storm blew down from the Gulf of Alaska bringing 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts of up to 60 mph to SLO County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory is set to expire at noon on Monday.

Loading...