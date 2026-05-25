Remembering Kristin Smart on 30th anniversary

May 25, 2026

Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson

Thirty years ago, Kristin Smart vanished without a trace, forever changing the lives of her family, her friends, and a community that has never stopped searching for answers.

Today, we remember Kristin. A young woman whose life was stolen far too soon, but whose memory has never faded. For three decades, her family has carried the unimaginable weight of not knowing where she is, while our community has continued to hold onto hope that one day she will finally be brought home.

Over the past thirty years, countless investigators, detectives, prosecutors, and community members remained committed to seeking justice in this case. That commitment ultimately resulted in the conviction of Paul Flores in 2022 for Kristin’s murder. While that conviction marked an important step toward justice, it did not bring this case to an end.

As I said following the verdict in 2022, there is no true justice until Kristin is reunited with her family. That remains our mission today. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue leads, conduct searches, and follow every path that could help us find Kristin. We will not stop searching for her, and we will not allow her to be forgotten.

Kristin was more than a headline or a case that captured national attention. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a young woman with her entire future ahead of her. Thirty years later, she is still deeply missed.

To the Smart family: we continue to stand with you. And to our community: thank you for never giving up on Kristin. Our commitment remains unwavering. Until Kristin is brought home, this mission is not over.

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