Templeton educational assistant pleads guilty to lewd acts with minors

October 11, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Atascadero man who worked as a special education assistant for the Templeton Unified School District pleaded guilty last week to five charges of lewd acts upon a child.

Timothy Patrick Prendeville worked as a teaching assistant and special education assistant for the Templeton district spanning at least 2013 through 2018, according to Transparent California. The North County school district was still paying Prendeville in 2019.

Prendeville’s crimes spanned at least 2011 through 2019, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors charged Prendeville with five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child, two felony counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child and one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Last Tuesday, Prendeville pleaded guilty to five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and the indecent exposure offense. He is facing a sentence of 12 years in prison.

Prendeville is a citizen of Ireland. It is unclear if he is facing deportation.

The Atascadero resident has remained in the San Luis Obispo County Jail since his Feb. 2020 arrest. He is currently being held with his bail set at $100,000.

