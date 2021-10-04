Vehicle fire ignites vegetation on the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita

October 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car fire spread into vegetation on the Cuesta Grade Sunday evening and burned a total of 10 acres of grass and brush.

The fire is 60 percent contained, as of Monday morning. Full containment is expected by Monday night, according to Cal Fire.

At about 5 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 101 near Mount Lowe Road south of the Santa Margarita exit. After the fire spread into nearby vegetation, firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground. At one point on Sunday, fire officials said the blaze had the potential to burn 100 acres.

The blaze caused long delays on Highway 101. It was not threatening any structures, as of Sunday evening.

