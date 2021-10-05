Mannequin hanging on Santa Barbara County cliff leads to cliff rescue
October 5, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Emergency responders headed to a beach between Santa Barbara and Goleta on Monday in attempt to rescue a person hanging from a cliff, only to discover it was actually a mannequin.
At 3:49 p.m., a passerby called 911 and reported a person hanging 30 feet down a cliff above Hope Ranch Beach. Multiple agencies responded with utility terrain vehicles, a drone and fire engines and trucks.
Rescue crews ended up finding a mannequin from a movie shoot that had occurred days earlier, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
“Passersby on the beach noticed and called. Better to call than not!” the fire department stated in a tweet.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines