Wind and surf advisories as storm moves towards SLO County

October 24, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Along with heavy rains, a storm blowing down from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to deliver strong winds and large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents to San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The wind advisory, for the coastal and central valley areas of the county, expires at noon on Monday.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The high-surf advisory continues through mid-week, expiring Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The storm is also expected to deliver 1 to 3 inches of rain to SLO County.

Loading...