Children 5 to 11 can now get COVID-19 vaccines

November 3, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents can make appointments with pediatricians across SLO County. In addition, local pharmacies and Public Health Department clinics are also providing vaccine appointments for children.

“As parents, we all want to protect our children from harm—and now, we can give them a strong layer of defense against this terrible disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “My heartfelt message to parents is: give your child this protection, and talk to your pediatrician if you have any questions about the vaccine.”

This authorization follows a large-scale clinical trial with volunteers aged 5 to 11, using a smaller dose of the same vaccine available for people ages 12 and older. Children in the trial experienced mild side effects, including arm soreness, fatigue, fever, or chills that lasted a day or two.

Loading...