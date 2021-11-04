Police arrest two men after standoff at Paso Robles Taco Bell

November 4, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested two men on various charges following a standoff at Taco Bell on Niblick Road on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers spotted a stolen Toyota Rav 4 in the restaurant’s drive through, and boxed in the vehicle with patrol units. Officers then ordered the driver and his passenger to get out of the car.

Both men refused and started to reach underneath the seats as if they were going to arm themselves, and a standoff ensued, police said.

After about thirty minutes and multiple warnings, an officer shattered the rear passenger window of the Toyota with his baton. Officers then fired several rounds of pepper balls into the stolen car, which caused 35-year-old Michael Daniloff and 23-year-old Jordan Dooley, both of Paso Robles, to surrender.

While officers did not locate any weapons inside of the stolen car, they did find suspected methamphetamine which appeared to be for sale.

Officers booked Daniloff into the SLO County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of narcotics for sale, resisting arrest and two unrelated warrants. He remains in jail in lieu of $65,000 bail.

Dooley was booked on charges of resisting arrest and being under the

influence of a controlled substance, and later released with a promise to appear.

